Advertisement

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is helping her students reach success at Rutherford High School.

Heather Briscoe teaches IB Biology and IB Environmental Science to the Rams.

Mrs. Briscoe has been teaching for eleven years, eight of those at Rutherford.

She enjoys meeting different people while teaching and watching her students grow up right in front of her eyes. She feels thankful to be a part of many students’ lives.

“We work with really great people,” Mrs. Briscoe said. “The kids are phenomenal. Most of my kids I have as seniors I’ve had four years in a row, sometimes twice a day. It’s going to be hard to let this group go because it’s just an awesome group of kids.”

Mrs. Briscoe thanks her Rutherford family for the nomination and is excited for the rest of the school year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead Wednesday night after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck, killed on highway 77 in Panama City
Investigators at the scene of the shooting at Andrews Place Apartments in Panama City.
UPDATE: Authorities arrest suspect in apartment shooting after victim dies
The term "pricing out locals" is an all too familiar saying for people in Panama City Beach.
Out-of-towners “pricing out” local housing
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 9 individuals from a nuisance house on...
Nine arrested in connection with overdoses, shooting
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy

Latest News

Bucks win at South Walton Friday
Bucks win at South Walton Friday
April is National Donate Life Month, and on Friday afternoon, one local hospital celebrated...
Local hospital celebrates National Donate Life Month
Donate Life
Donate Life
From left to right: Captain Steven Stewart; Director of Public Service at Chipola College and...
New JCSO deputies named most outstanding in Chipola programs
Thirteen new Deputies were sworn in Friday.
JCSO has no vacancies after April swearing in