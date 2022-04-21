PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is helping her students reach success at Rutherford High School.

Heather Briscoe teaches IB Biology and IB Environmental Science to the Rams.

Mrs. Briscoe has been teaching for eleven years, eight of those at Rutherford.

She enjoys meeting different people while teaching and watching her students grow up right in front of her eyes. She feels thankful to be a part of many students’ lives.

“We work with really great people,” Mrs. Briscoe said. “The kids are phenomenal. Most of my kids I have as seniors I’ve had four years in a row, sometimes twice a day. It’s going to be hard to let this group go because it’s just an awesome group of kids.”

Mrs. Briscoe thanks her Rutherford family for the nomination and is excited for the rest of the school year.

