Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bank of clouds passing through this morning. We’ll see those clouds decrease throughout the day and more sunshine arrives by lunch.

Otherwise, it’s a more pleasantly cool start to the day today with temperatures in the upper 50s inland to low 60s on the coast. You should be just fine without the jackets for the morning drive today. In fact, roll down or crack the windows on the way in to work for some natural a/c.

We’ll warm up quickly throughout the morning. With more sunshine showing up in the midday and afternoon temperatures get a bit toasty. Inland highs reach the low 80s, while the onshore winds on the coast keep temperatures in the upper 70s.

Those onshore winds will also be responsible for driving in a bit more humidity over the next few days. We’re still very tolerable today in that regard. But by Friday afternoon and into the weekend we’ll start to feel a bit more warm and humid.

With high pressure in place our pattern remains quiet with plenty of sunshine to go along with the warmth right into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies in the morning turn mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a wonderful stretch of cool mornings and warm afternoons under mostly sunny skies.

