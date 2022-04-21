Tips to incorporate healthier foods for a Summer Shape-Up

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the temperatures start rising, it’s a good time to start incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into your diet. The NewsChannel 7 Today team is continuing their Summer Shape-up with nutrition tips from Registered Dietitian Marcia Pell.

Pell says eliminating entire food groups, as many fad diets suggest, is not healthy. Instead, she suggests getting the majority of your nutrition from plant-based foods. She says half of your plate should consist of fruits and vegetables. Incorporating healthy fats and lean protein is also key.

You can learn more by visiting Marcia’s website and clicking on the video attached to this article.

