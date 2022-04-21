Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Warmer and more humid weather is on the way.
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle, but we will see passing clouds during the overnight hours. Lows will not be as cool... 50s inland w/60s at the coast. Winds tonight will be east at 5-10 mph. On Thursday skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Winds will start east and shift southeast at 10-15 mph. The forecast remains sunny, warm, and dry through the weekend. Only a small chance of rain is in the forecast next Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

