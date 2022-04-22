UPDATE: Authorities arrest suspect in apartment shooting after victim dies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- UPDATE 4/22/22 4:30 P.M.

A man hunt for a murder suspect ended in Panama City Beach after a shooting at an apartment complex in Panama City. Officials said they arrested the suspect after just two hours thanks to close-working relationships between area law enforcement agencies and new technology.

Panama City Police responded to the shooting at the Andrews Place Apartments in Panama City around 11:30 Friday morning. Officials tell us when they got there, they performed life-saving measures on a male victim, before being transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials identified the shooting suspect as Andre Levy, 31. Police said Levy and the victim knew each other. They say Levy came to the victim’s apartment building, where they believe Levy shot the victim during an argument. Levy then fled the scene in a vehicle with a Jamaican flag on the back windshield. After two hours, officials found Levy’s car at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Laird Street in Panama City Beach. A Bay County Sheriff K-9 tracked Levy from his car to the apartment he was hiding in, where he was arrested and taken into custody.

“Officers are writing and applying for search warrants for the apartment out on the beach side in unincorporated Bay County off of Laird Street where the suspect was located, found hiding, and also writing search warrants for his vehicle in hopes to find the murder weapon,” Panama City Police Captain Mark Laramore said.

Officials said they also have real time crime analysis, also known as BAYROC, to thank for the speedy capture.

“Worked together. They find information and immediately post it. They look for any available cameras that we may have access to locate him, such as the one going over the (Hathaway) bridge. We saw and knew he was heading westbound,” said Laramore. “We knew from other information from family that he had relatives that would have been in that direction perhaps, but we knew he didn’t go there. So he was still in our area. a phone ping of his cell phone showed us he was in the Laird Street area and that phone got turned off and we knew he was there in that area.”

Officials said Levy is a Jamaican-national with a visa that expired in 2018. Officials add he will be charged with second-degree murder. The person hiding Levy in his apartment is also a Jamaican-national with a passport, his status is unknown. He will not be charged with accessory after the fact.

UPDATE 04/22/22 1:20 P.M.

According to officials, Andre Levy, has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting at the Andrews Place Apartments.

Police also say the victim in the shooting died due to injuries shortly before they found Levy.

