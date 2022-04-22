Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Friday everyone!

We started our Friday off with a few showers moving in from the Gulf bringing a quick shower to Bay and Gulf counties. We’ll continue to see a few showers move in from the Gulf this morning. However, this afternoon the few showers that pop up will mainly be inland due to the sea breeze. Basically, we have warm, moist air moving in from the east and as that air moves west it will rise and allow for a few showers to develop.

Temperatures this afternoon will be near normal with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

