Tyndall Air Force Base celebrates Earth Day by adding solar panels to their facility

New energy resilience facility at Tyndall Air Force Base.
New energy resilience facility at Tyndall Air Force Base.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base partnered with Florida Power and Light to install a microgrid in their new energy resilience facility.

Microgrids are self-sufficient energy systems that serve smaller areas, such as a hospital complex. The solar panel array includes 150-kilowatts of power, plus batteries that will give several facilities on the base almost four hours of power, uninterrupted. This allows operations to continue through severe weather and other natural disasters.

“We have been thinking about microgrids for years. After Hurricane Michael, we made a decision that this was a base that we wanted to bring back in a way that would be relevant for the next 70 years,” Air Force Civil Engineer Center Commander John Allen said.

Officials said the partnership with FPL allowed Tyndall Air Force Base to pay market rate for the energy use, with the added benefit of resilience in the case of an electrical outage. FPL is covering the whole cost of the facility.

“This project will be just over $2.5 million with the batteries installed as well, it’s the first of its kind so those are always a little more expensive. Our goal is to get these prices even further down,” Florida Power and Light President and CEO Eric Silagy said.

This is the first time the Air Force ever entered into this type of agreement. The project took about five months.

