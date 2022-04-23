Area scores and highlights for Friday, April 22nd
ACC Championship Team Standings:
1. North Carolina (-29)
2. Georgia Tech (-19)
3. Virginia (-14)
T4. Florida State (-11)
T4. Notre Dame (-11)
High School Baseball:
Bozeman 4 South Walton 0
Port St. Joe 5 Bay 1
Freeport 3 Cottondale 7
Choctaw 1 Niceville 7
Choctaw 4 Niceville 5
High School Softball:
Mosley 14 Sneads 10
Cottondale 18 Malone 1
Bay 2 Ponce De Leon 13
Graceville 4 Freeport 1
Fort Walton Beach 5 Arnold 7
Destin 3 Bethlehem 11
Holmes 3 Chiles
Juco Baseball:
Chipola 3 Gulf Coast 5
Tallahassee 4 Northwest Florida 6
Juco Softball:
Pensacola 6 Tallahassee 4
Chattahoochee Valley 2 Gulf Coast 8
