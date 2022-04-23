Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, April 22nd

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

ACC Championship Team Standings:

1. North Carolina (-29)

2. Georgia Tech (-19)

3. Virginia (-14)

T4. Florida State (-11)

T4. Notre Dame (-11)

High School Baseball:

Bozeman 4 South Walton 0

Port St. Joe 5 Bay 1

Freeport 3 Cottondale 7

Choctaw 1 Niceville 7

Choctaw 4 Niceville 5

High School Softball:

Mosley 14 Sneads 10

Cottondale 18 Malone 1

Bay 2 Ponce De Leon 13

Graceville 4 Freeport 1

Fort Walton Beach 5 Arnold 7

Destin 3 Bethlehem 11

Holmes 3 Chiles

Juco Baseball:

Chipola 3 Gulf Coast 5

Tallahassee 4 Northwest Florida 6

Juco Softball:

Pensacola 6 Tallahassee 4

Chattahoochee Valley 2 Gulf Coast 8

