JCSO has no vacancies after April swearing in

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) held their quarterly swearing-in Friday, which means they now have no vacant positions.

Thirteen Deputies and five operational staff members were sworn in and pinned at Friday’s ceremony. Officials say this brings the total to 42 hired staff since Sheriff Donnie Edenfield took office last year.

The Sheriff’s Office also recognized three promotions, and three employees of the quarter during the ceremony.

“When we’re out there recruiting people, we’re looking for not just someone to fill a vacancy, we’re looking for a good person,” Captain Wesley Burch said. “So once we find that person, we want to highlight that fact, because they’re important to us and they should be important to the men and women that they protect.”

The next quarterly swearing-in and promotion ceremony will be held in July.

