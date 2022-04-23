Local hospital celebrates National Donate Life Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a quote that says, “Don’t take your organs to heaven... Lord knows we need them on Earth.”

April is National Donate Life Month, and on Friday afternoon, one local hospital celebrated those they call the heroes who unselfishly chose to become organ donors.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, held the event to encourage people to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors. They also honored those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.

“It is very special to be a part of that. To have an option, to give life to someone in need,” Derek Waldron, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Director of Critical Care said.

“Donate Life is to us, is having the ability to give the life to someone who needs it. The true heroes in all of this are the organ donors and their families,” Waldron said.

During the event, Paula Fredrick, the mother of a donor spoke at the event.

“I just really want people to know how important organ donation is,” Fredrick said.

Her daughter, Amy, was just 25-years-old when she died last year.

“Amy was an awesome kid. Like a wonderful kid, and she was a giver. And always loved everybody. So this is only fitting that she couldn’t stay here with us. But there are three others that she donated organs to that will be able to have a quality of life and be able to have a full and wonderful life thanks to Amy. I think she’s a hero,” Fredrick said.

During the ceremony, Fredrick’s daughter was honored.

“Amy that was a special case. That was one of the cases that stick out to us, from the second she came in. She stole a lot of our hearts,” Waldron said.

Over the past two years, there have been 14 organ donors at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. Resulting in 43 lives being saved.

“Currently about 106 thousand people are on the national transplant waiting list. Sadly 20 people die every day waiting for that life-saving organ,” Janet Shipman, Hospital Services Coordinator at LifeQuest Organ Recovery Services said.

According to Shipman, one person can save the lives of up to eight people through organ donations.

Every ten minutes someone is added to the waiting list.

LifeNet Health, a non-profit, recognized the hospital for outstanding support for the gift of tissue donation. Its operating room team also received--- The OR of the Year – Northwest Florida Award.

That award is given to hospital partners to recognize operating room staff who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in accommodating clinical recovery teams and facilitating the gift of tissue donation.

For those interested in becoming a donor, you are encouraged on the Donate Life website.

