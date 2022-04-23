Advertisement

New JCSO deputies named most outstanding in Chipola programs

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two new Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored by Chipola College for being the most outstanding students in their respective programs.

Truett Corbin received the Student of the Year award for the Corrections program at Chipola, while Jacob Herrell received the same award for the Law Enforcement program.

Herrell is already working the Jackson County roads as a deputy, and Corbin is still enrolled at the Academy.

”I think the biggest thing is it shows what kind of talent we’re recruiting to the agency now,” Captain Steven Stewart said. “Both of those young men were very proud of their accomplishments in the Academy.”

Sheriff’s officials say they are very proud of their deputies for being honored with this award.

