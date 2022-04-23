Advertisement

Saving lives off the clock: Nurse saves baby from choking at restaurant

A nurse helped save an infant's life while dining at a restaurant in Minnesota. (Source: WCCO)
By Caroline Cummings
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER Minn. (WCCO) - A nurse turned into an unlikely hero off the clock at a Minnesota restaurant.

Nurse Brad Burt was having lunch earlier this month when he was alerted to an infant who was choking.

“We had just got done finishing paying up and about to leave when we heard someone calling for a nurse or a doctor,” Burt said.

And Burt said he sprang into action to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“They were looking around for someone to step up. Thankfully, I was there to be able to do that. Otherwise, I don’t know if anyone else would’ve had the skills,” Burt said.

Burt is currently working with children at the Mayo Clinic and said this is a reminder of the importance of people learning first aid or becoming CPR certified.

“The area here is very lucky to have a lot of health care professionals, but choking and needing CPR can happen anywhere. So, it’s very important to be learning these skills,” Burt said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators at the scene of the shooting at Andrews Place Apartments in Panama City.
UPDATE: Authorities arrest suspect in apartment shooting after victim dies
Nicolas Henderson is facing multiple felony charges, including fraud and money laundering.
Property developer accused of fraud, money laundering
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy
Thirteen new Deputies were sworn in Friday.
JCSO has no vacancies after April swearing in
The term "pricing out locals" is an all too familiar saying for people in Panama City Beach.
Out-of-towners “pricing out” local housing

Latest News

The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak
A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukrainian steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
Atlanta Police say five people, all between the ages of 15 and 19, were shot near Centennial...
5 shot in ‘altercation’ near Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are looking for any evidence of...
Police investigating after NH couple found dead near hiking trail