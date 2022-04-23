Advertisement

Teen dies from drowning complications after water rescue, coroner says

Authorities say a teen has died from drowning complications after needing to be rescued from the ocean. (Source: WMBF)
By S.E. Jenkins and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A teen rescued last week after having trouble in the water at a South Carolina beach has died.

WMBF reports Andrea Renee Brown, 14, and her 15-year-old brother were swimming in the ocean when they suddenly needed to be rescued on April 15.

The teens were rushed to a local hospital, but the Horry County coroner said Brown ended up dying from drowning complications on Monday.

A family member said they were visiting the Grand Strand area from Four Oaks, North Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Marvin Hickman said about 15 rescue crews responded to the original call.

Hickman said it did not appear that the teens got stuck in a rip current but it was a red flag day with high surf and strong currents. He also cautioned all beachgoers to know their limits when in the water.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators at the scene of the shooting at Andrews Place Apartments in Panama City.
UPDATE: Authorities arrest suspect in apartment shooting after victim dies
Nicolas Henderson is facing multiple felony charges, including fraud and money laundering.
Property developer accused of fraud, money laundering
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy
Thirteen new Deputies were sworn in Friday.
JCSO has no vacancies after April swearing in
The term "pricing out locals" is an all too familiar saying for people in Panama City Beach.
Out-of-towners “pricing out” local housing

Latest News

The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak
A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukrainian steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
Atlanta Police say five people, all between the ages of 15 and 19, were shot near Centennial...
5 shot in ‘altercation’ near Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are looking for any evidence of...
Police investigating after NH couple found dead near hiking trail