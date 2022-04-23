Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and dry weekend in the panhandle. Lows will be in the 50s (inland)/60s (coast) w/highs in the 70s (beaches)/80s (inland). Expect sunny weather both days. The main weather feature will be the breeze E/SE winds. That will keep the gulf and bays on the rough side. Expect choppy bay conditions w/red flags on the beaches. The forecast remains dry through Monday w/some rain possible by Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

