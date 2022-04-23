Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Warm, sunny, and dry weekend
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and dry weekend in the panhandle. Lows will be in the 50s (inland)/60s (coast) w/highs in the 70s (beaches)/80s (inland). Expect sunny weather both days. The main weather feature will be the breeze E/SE winds. That will keep the gulf and bays on the rough side. Expect choppy bay conditions w/red flags on the beaches. The forecast remains dry through Monday w/some rain possible by Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators at the scene of the shooting at Andrews Place Apartments in Panama City.
UPDATE: Authorities arrest suspect in apartment shooting after victim dies
Nicolas Henderson is facing multiple felony charges, including fraud and money laundering.
Property developer accused of fraud, money laundering
Dozens of books were recently taken off Walton County schools library shelves, leading to...
58 books removed from Walton County School’s libraries causes controversy
Thirteen new Deputies were sworn in Friday.
JCSO has no vacancies after April swearing in
The term "pricing out locals" is an all too familiar saying for people in Panama City Beach.
Out-of-towners “pricing out” local housing

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it'll be a beautiful day!
Friday Forecast
Warm and humid weather is in the forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we're pleasantly cool this morning.
Thursday Forecast
Warmer and more humid weather is on the way.
Wednesday Evening Forecast