Annual walk held for families grieving the loss of a child

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fifth annual “Walk to Remember” was held at the Children’s Memorial Garden located at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven. The Compassionate Friends of Bay County organizes the event every year to support families who are grieving the death of a child. Group members encourage bereaved parents, siblings, relatives, and friends to attend and honor the lives of their loved ones.

“We all know the same pain, we all have the same loss, so it’s comforting to us to come together and celebrate our loved ones and remember them in such a special way,” Compassionate Friends Leader Sandra Harrison said.

The Compassionate Friends of Bay County accepts donations through their Venmo - childrensmemorialgarden.

For more information, email tcofbaycounty@gmail.com

