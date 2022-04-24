Area scores and highlights for Saturday, April 23rd
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
1A State Weightlifting Meet:
Individual Champions:
Cole Williams, Wewahitchka (119 pound class) Snatch State Champion
Jonathan Serbest, North Bay Haven (238 pound class) Snatch State Champion
Team Scores:
Traditional-
1.Keystone Heights
2. West Nassua
3. Port St. Joe
Snatch-
1. Keystone Heights
2. South Sumter
3. Wewahitchka
ACC Golf Tournament Standings:
1. North Carolina (-35)
2. Georgia Tech (-26)
3. Florida State (-19)
4. Wake Forest (-17)
Juco Baseball:
Gulf Coast 5 Chipola 9
Northwest Florida 1 Talahassee 6
Juco Softball:
Chipola 5 Northwest Florida 8
Chipola 3 Northwest Florida 1
High School Baseball:
Seminole County 2 Sneads 9
High School Softball:
Vernon 23 Malone 2
Vernon 25 Malone 5
Pace 0 Wewahitchka 0
