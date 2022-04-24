Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, April 23rd

By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

1A State Weightlifting Meet:

Individual Champions:

Cole Williams, Wewahitchka (119 pound class) Snatch State Champion

Jonathan Serbest, North Bay Haven (238 pound class) Snatch State Champion

Team Scores:

Traditional-

1.Keystone Heights

2. West Nassua

3. Port St. Joe

Snatch-

1. Keystone Heights

2. South Sumter

3. Wewahitchka

ACC Golf Tournament Standings:

1. North Carolina (-35)

2. Georgia Tech (-26)

3. Florida State (-19)

4. Wake Forest (-17)

Juco Baseball:

Gulf Coast 5 Chipola 9

Northwest Florida 1 Talahassee 6

Juco Softball:

Chipola 5 Northwest Florida 8

Chipola 3 Northwest Florida 1

High School Baseball:

Seminole County 2 Sneads 9

High School Softball:

Vernon 23 Malone 2

Vernon 25 Malone 5

Pace 0 Wewahitchka 0

