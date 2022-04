Ebro, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic is flowing again after a car crash backs up traffic on State Road 20.

Saturday morning, a crash on the Choctawhatchee River Bridge blocked traffic both ways on State Road 20. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near Ebro.

Florida Highway patrol was helping direct traffic. There’s no word on any injuries.

