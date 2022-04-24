Gulf Coast archaeology students find artifacts in St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College students are digging up the past to tell the story of St. Andrews. Dr. Jason Wenzel teaches Anthropology and Sociology at the college. Students from his class, as well as former students and local historians, have been digging at a historic site for the past three Saturdays.

“Students learn not only the basics of the field of archaeology, but they actually get to do archaeology too,” Wenzel said.

This semester, the group has been digging at a historic site called the “West House.” The log cabin, along Beach Drive, was built in 1934 by the West family. Wenzel is calling the project, “St. Andrews, Where You Want to Be.”

Artifacts such as prehistoric pottery, glass bottles, and ceramic dish fragments have been found.

“So far, we have found artifacts that cover thousands of years of Panama City History,” Wenzel said.

Wenzel said the artifacts collected will be catalogued, and work will hopefully be resumed in the fall.

