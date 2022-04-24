People gather to celebrate Earth Day Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More trees will soon be growing in Bay County. The Friends of St. Andrews Bay gave away red maple trees at the Earth Day Bay County celebration. The event was held in Historic St. Andrews at Oaks by the Bay park on Saturday.

The Friends of St. Andrews Bay sponsored the event. Organizers said their mission is to maintain and restore a healthy St. Andrew Bay ecosystem that benefits the community.

“We don’t have to do a lot,” Friends of St. Andrews Bay member Stephanie Breeden said.

“Planting a tree, cleaning up the bay, and picking up trash from the beach... every little bit helps,” Breeden said.

Several vendors including the Native Plant Society and Tupelo Beekeepers Association were at the event.

If you would like to become a member or donate, visit Friends of St. Andrews Bay websiteCopyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.