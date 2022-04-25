Advertisement

Local teacher wins LifeChanger of the Year award

The LifeChanger of the Year Award celebrates those who make a big difference in the lives of students.
The LifeChanger of the Year Award celebrates those who make a big difference in the lives of students.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tears were shed, laughs were heard, and, of course, smiles were seen at Cedar Grove Elementary School in Panama City Monday morning.

“Ms. Ehrhardt won the LifeChanger of the Year Award with Bay District with Cedar Grove Elementary,” Tim Myers, Value Teachers National Life Group, said.

The LifeChanger of the Year Award celebrates those who make a big difference in the lives of students.

“Who just goes above and beyond their job and who changes lives,” Myers said.

Nicole Ehrhardt was nominated by her coworkers and, according to Myers, was one of 15 in the country to win the award.

One of the many things that stick out about Ehrhardt is how she helped others after Hurricane Michael.

“I had a student whose mom just had a baby and their mobile home was completely destroyed,” Ehrhardt, who teaches 3rd Grade at Cedar Grove Elementary School, said. “Everything they had for that baby, was in the mobile home. I did a fundraiser at school and between the staff and the community, everybody came together. We were able to give her car seats and she literally had her baby three days before the storm. So she had nothing, she was still in the hospital. It was one of my students and still to this day we’re super close.”

Ehrhardt means a lot to the family here at Cedar Grove Elementary School, but don’t take my word for it, just ask the students.

“I was just excited because she deserved it,” Jerrick Mackall, a student at Cedar Grove Elementary School, said. “She’s the best teacher ever.”

“What this award says to me is I work for the people, for the school, and for the kids that I’m supposed to work for,” Ehrhardt said. “And that I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

Right where she needs to be, loving her school, and loving her students.

