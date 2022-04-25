Mosley head baseball coach finished after season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mosley Principal Brian Bullock announced Monday afternoon he is firing the school’s very successful head baseball coach Jon Hudson at the end of this season.

We made three phone calls to Mr. Bullock’s office and failed to connect with him, and he has yet to return our calls. This is the only statement we have from him regarding Hudson’s dismissal, an email sent just before one o’clock Monday, which thanked the coach for his dedication to Mosley these past years and, “We wish him and his team success the rest of this season. At the end of this season, Mosley will begin the process of hiring a new coach for 22-23. We wish coach Hudson nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

The coach told us Monday afternoon he was called in Friday and told by Mr. Bullock the school wanted to go in another direction, and that he was not given any baseball-related reason, or any other reason for that matter, for this move.

When it comes to producing on the field, well you would have trouble finding any coach in the region, or in the state who’s had the kind of success Hudson’s had since taking the Mosley job seven seasons ago. His overall record in that span, 145-40. And that includes four trips to the state finals in the last five years. That doesn’t include the COVID shortened 2020 season, the Dolphins were 8-2 when that season was shut down. So an eye-popping .783 winning percentage.

Just last May, Coach Hudson and the Dolphins claimed just the second state baseball championship in Mosley’s history, capping a 27-5 season with a win over their south Florida rival Archbishop McCarthy. Mosley, at 11-10, has three more games left in the regular season set for this week, then heads into District Tournament play next week.

I reached out to Mosley baseball parent Reggie Holland, he told me this caught him and most everybody involved in the program off guard. He says his son was in tears when they discussed it, and that all the players were in tears when told the news. Holland says he’s upset the administration doesn’t feel the need to explain this move, adding it’s a bad look for the school and the program.

