Report: National gas prices up again after a brief decrease
(Gray News) – Gas prices have risen again after a short dip nationwide.
According to a report from AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose four cents over the past week to $4.12.
Fears that less Russian oil will enter the global market are countered by fears of a COVID-caused economic slowdown in China, which is the world’s leading oil consumer. These forces are opposed and causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel, according to the report.
The current national average for a gallon of gas, which sits at $4.12, is 12 cents less than it was a month ago. It’s $1.24 more than it was one year ago, at $2.88.
The states with the top three weekly increases are:
- Maryland, with a 13 cent increase
- Delaware, with a 12 cent increase
- Kansas, with an 11 cent increase
The top three least expensive states are:
- Georgia, where the price is $3.71
- Arkansas, where the price is $3.74
- Missouri, where the price is $3.75
You can learn what prices are at gas stations near you with the AAA app. More information can be found at AAA.com/mobile.
