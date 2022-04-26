Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 25th
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball
North Bay Haven 3 Arnold 9
Marianna 13 Sneads 5
Ponce De Leon 19 Laurel Hill 6
Bethlehem 5 Poplar Springs 3
Franklin 10 St. John Paul II 4
Cottondale 9 Holmes 3
Walton 4 Bay 3
Milton 0 Niceville 10
Port St. Joe 6 Wewahitchka 3
High School Softball
South Walton 1 Mosley 16
Marianna 6 N.F. Christian 3
Poplar Springs 0 Freeport 10
Vernon 2 Paxton 10
Bay 0 North Bay Haven 15
Franklin 0 Chiles 5
