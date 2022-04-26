Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 25th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

North Bay Haven 3 Arnold 9

Marianna 13 Sneads 5

Ponce De Leon 19 Laurel Hill 6

Bethlehem 5 Poplar Springs 3

Franklin 10 St. John Paul II 4

Cottondale 9 Holmes 3

Walton 4 Bay 3

Milton 0 Niceville 10

Port St. Joe 6 Wewahitchka 3

High School Softball

South Walton 1 Mosley 16

Marianna 6 N.F. Christian 3

Poplar Springs 0 Freeport 10

Vernon 2 Paxton 10

Bay 0 North Bay Haven 15

Franklin 0 Chiles 5

