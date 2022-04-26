Advertisement

BDS board members approve new math books

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting in July dozens of math textbooks will no longer be in use in Florida classrooms.

Bay District School Board officials voted and approved on Tuesday several math books for the upcoming school year.

The books approved include:

-Great Minds: Eureka for K-5 math

-McGraw Hill Reveal for 6-12 math courses: M/J Math 1, M/J ACCEL Math Gr 6, M/J Math 2, M/J ACCEL Math Gr 7, Algebra 1, Algebra 1 Honors, Geometry, Geometry Honors, Algebra 2, and Algebra 2 Honors

School leaders told NewsChannel 7 that none of the books voted on were on the banned list.

