Jackson County mom saves toddler from rabid fox attack

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whitney Burr and three of her kids, Carson, Cainon and Kora were playing in their Compass Lake backyard Wednesday when the unthinkable happened.

“I looked up and seen that fox running at her and I just started yelling at it, screaming at it, trying to get it’s attention to scare it off,” Burr said.

Her one-year-old daughter Kora was being attacked by a fox, but Burr sprang into action.

“I grabbed it up by it’s neck and turned it over and I held it down and hollered for my kids to go get my sister and with her help, I strangled and she helped me finish.” Burr said.

Burr said the only thing she was thinking about in that moment was saving her baby.

“You don’t think, you’re not scared, the only thing you’re thinking is, ‘I’m protecting my child, I’m saving my child,’” she said.

After the fox was dead, they took Kora to the hospital where she was treated for a rabid animal bite. It was until two days later their fears were confirmed, the fox was rabid.

Burr said she hopes their story makes other parents be more vigilent.

“Be brave, don’t be scared, just be brave,” she said. “That’s all I can say.”

Since she was treated in time, Kora will be okay. Officials say if anything like this happens to you, you have to take action, too.

“If you are bitten or scratched by a wild animal, you should seek medical attention immediately, and contact your local county health department so that we can test the animal for rabies,” Florida Department of Health Administrator Sandy Martin said.

Like in Kora and Whitney’s case, being vigilent and brave when the unthinkable happens could save your life.

Officials say foxes, skunks and raccoons are three of the most likely animals to carry rabies are foxes, skunks and raccoons, but to seek medical attention if you come in contact with any wild animals.

