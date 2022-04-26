Local vacation rental business returns to normality after 2021 surge

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The demand for vacation rental homes in Panama City Beach soared in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Now with things getting back to normal, the demand for rentals isn’t in as high of a demand.

However, Sunspot Realty Sales and Marketing Director Sam Holden said there’s no need to worry about it.

“We’re getting back into a bit of a normal curve, but we’re still at a higher demand than we were pre all of the events that have happened, so I definitely feel good about everything that’s going on in our area,” Holden said.

Holden also acknowledged the city’s growth in recent years for its strong business.

“I think Panama City Beach as a whole is going to continue to have a very high summer demand along with spring and fall being next,” Holden said. “We have great events that happen that bring people here along as the weather.”

Holden said the demand in 2021 was unusually high, though.

“People were able to work from home,” Holden said. “A lot of kids were still home-schooled, so we saw a lot of people coming in and just working remotely. It was a lot more last-minute bookings than you would normally have.”

Holden credited her family’s business model as another reason demand was off the charts in 2021.

“We had some people stay at our houses that maybe had stayed in a high-rise building for 20 years, and because of COVID, they stayed at a beach house, so it was definitely a bit of a unique couple of years,” Holden said.

She also said living in rental homes can be less congested.

“A lot of what we manage are beach-front houses, townhouses, you know, things that they can come and mingle in a group but maybe stay separate from other places,” Holden said.

Holden said inflation hasn’t substantially impacted the family business.

