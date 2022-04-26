Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be calm. On Tuesday a front approaches w/scattered storms along it mainly during the afternoon. Rain chances will be 30% at the coast and 50% inland. Highs will reach near 80 at the coast w/mid 80s inland. Winds will be W/SW at 10 mph. Once the front passes we will see less humid air briefly return to NWFL. That will allow for lows in the 50s Wed and Thu AM.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

