Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 60s and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be calm. On Tuesday a front approaches w/scattered storms along it mainly during the afternoon. Rain chances will be 30% at the coast and 50% inland. Highs will reach near 80 at the coast w/mid 80s inland. Winds will be W/SW at 10 mph. Once the front passes we will see less humid air briefly return to NWFL. That will allow for lows in the 50s Wed and Thu AM.

