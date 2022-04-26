Special permit required for solicitors that go door to door

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you want to go door to door and sell something, a special permit is required. Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said you need a “Peddler’s or Solicitor’s Permit.”

“It lets the citizens know that if they carry a card that says the City of Lynn Haven Peddlers Permit, they have been vetted and screened and they’re okay to be at your front door,” Ramie said.

Recently, two men who work at a security company knocked on the wrong door. These men didn’t know they were talking to the Lynn Haven Police Chief. Ramie asked them for their Peddler’s Permit, but they told him they didn’t need one.

“At that point, I identified myself with my badge and explained to them that they did need one and that’s when their sales pitch turned into an ‘it’s time for us to go’ pitch,” Ramie said.

Each individual trying to sell something requires one of these permits. A background check is done to ensure the person is safe.

“We look out for our citizens and try to protect them in every manner,” Ramie said.

If you encounter a solicitor who does not have a Peddler’s Permit, you may tell them to get off your property and call the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111.

If you want to obtain a Peddler’s Permit, head to https://www.cityoflynnhaven.com/215/Applications-for-Permits for more information.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.