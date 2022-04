PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Want to up your photo game? NewsChannel 7′s Jenna LeMair spoke with pose expert Christine Buzan about the do’s and don’ts of posing your best in pictures!

If you want to get more tips from Christine you can find her on TikTok at @lookgoodinphotos or Instagram at @thechristinebuzan.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.