Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning with thick fog across NWFL. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9am CDT. Give yourself a few extra minutes out the door this morning in anticipation of slower travels through the morning commute.

Otherwise, it’s mild and muggy with most getting started in the mid 60s. Dress comfortably for a warm day ahead and grab the umbrella as we’ll have a rain chance at the end of the day. As temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon, the warm and moist air will pair perfectly with a weak passing cold front to spawn a few afternoon or early evening storms.

They’ll be a bit more likely inland, along and north of Hwy20, during the day than along the coast starting up after 3pm and moving in from west to east. A second batch into the early evening will pass along the coast from Destin to PCB. Once the sun sets into this evening, we’ll watch most of the storms fade away quickly.

The front will pass through tonight and bring in a less humid air mass for the midweek. Overnight lows tonight will cool off down into the 50s. Highs on Wednesday under mainly sunny skies will gradually warm up to near 80 degrees. We’ll keep this splendid air mass in place through Thursday and Friday as afternoon temperatures gradually warm in more sunshine.

Eventually some humidity returns into the weekend and we’ll reintroduce a small afternoon rain chance for areas away from the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies after a foggy start with scattered storms developing into the late afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the low 80s on the coast to mid 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of sunshine and a less humid midweek ahead!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started
File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for one Millville family, these pictures are...
NEWSCHANNEL 7 EXCLUSIVE: Local family worked four generations at Panama City Paper Mill
Burr said Kora (pictured) only received one stitch, but is still getting treated for rabies.
Jackson County mom saves toddler from rabid fox attack

Latest News

Warmer and more humid weather is on the way.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's beautiful start.
Wednesday Forecast
Less humid weather briefly returns to the panhandle.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Expect some rain Tuesday w/drier air returning Wednesday.
Monday Evening Forecast