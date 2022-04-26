Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning with thick fog across NWFL. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9am CDT. Give yourself a few extra minutes out the door this morning in anticipation of slower travels through the morning commute.

Otherwise, it’s mild and muggy with most getting started in the mid 60s. Dress comfortably for a warm day ahead and grab the umbrella as we’ll have a rain chance at the end of the day. As temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon, the warm and moist air will pair perfectly with a weak passing cold front to spawn a few afternoon or early evening storms.

They’ll be a bit more likely inland, along and north of Hwy20, during the day than along the coast starting up after 3pm and moving in from west to east. A second batch into the early evening will pass along the coast from Destin to PCB. Once the sun sets into this evening, we’ll watch most of the storms fade away quickly.

The front will pass through tonight and bring in a less humid air mass for the midweek. Overnight lows tonight will cool off down into the 50s. Highs on Wednesday under mainly sunny skies will gradually warm up to near 80 degrees. We’ll keep this splendid air mass in place through Thursday and Friday as afternoon temperatures gradually warm in more sunshine.

Eventually some humidity returns into the weekend and we’ll reintroduce a small afternoon rain chance for areas away from the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies after a foggy start with scattered storms developing into the late afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the low 80s on the coast to mid 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of sunshine and a less humid midweek ahead!

