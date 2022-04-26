Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Harris has had no close contact with the president, per her office.
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex in Washington, April 13, 2022. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on both rapid and PCR tests, the White House reported Tuesday.

Vice President Harris is asymptomatic and planning to isolate and work from home, according to the statement from her office. The statement also said that she has had no close contact with President Biden or First Lady Jill Biden because of travel. Harris returned to Washington, D.C on Monday afternoon after spending the weekend in Los Angeles, California. She did not have any public events while in California.

The full statement reads:

Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.

Press Secretary to the Vice President, Kirsten Allen

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started
File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for one Millville family, these pictures are...
NEWSCHANNEL 7 EXCLUSIVE: Local family worked four generations at Panama City Paper Mill
Burr said Kora (pictured) only received one stitch, but is still getting treated for rabies.
Jackson County mom saves toddler from rabid fox attack

Latest News

Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
For the first time, Floridians will be able to place legal sports bets on a game, thanks to the...
Floridians can legally gamble on sports games