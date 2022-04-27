Advertisement

17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction brings in more than $3.8 million

The 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction raised more than $3.8 million for local children's...
The 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction raised more than $3.8 million for local children's charities.(Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation says this year’s auction has broken its previous record and has raised millions of dollars for children’s charities in Northwest Florida.

Officials say the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family raised more than $3.8 million. That’s about $1.8 million more than last year. After two years of virtual auctions, this year’s auction was in person and was sold out. The auction was held on April 23rd and 24th.

The foundation’s charity partners this year include AMIkids Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Children in Crisis, Children’s Volunteer Health Network, Emerald Coast Autism Center, Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Food for Thought, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties, Opportunity Inc., Shelter House of Northwest Florida, The Arc of the Emerald Coast, Westonwood Ranch, and Youth Village.

Officials say the Destin Charity Wine Auction is currently ranked fifth among the nation’s top charity wine auctions by Wine Spectator Magazine.

Next year’s festival will be held on April 28-29, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Burr said Kora (pictured) only received one stitch, but is still getting treated for rabies.
Jackson County mom saves toddler from rabid fox attack
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride

Latest News

Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder at her restaurant, "Victoria's Last Bite", on Florida...
Businesses are adjusting after FPL rates went up
On this week's Bay District Schools Segment, we're joined by the Assistant Principal of the Year.
Bay District Schools Assistant Principal of the Year
Katie Bente LIVE from Thunder Beach Spring Rally
Eastern indigo snakes were released at The Nature Conservancy's Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines...
The Nature Conservancy releases 26 eastern indigo snakes at Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve