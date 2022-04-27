17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction brings in more than $3.8 million

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation says this year’s auction has broken its previous record and has raised millions of dollars for children’s charities in Northwest Florida.

Officials say the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family raised more than $3.8 million. That’s about $1.8 million more than last year. After two years of virtual auctions, this year’s auction was in person and was sold out. The auction was held on April 23rd and 24th.

The foundation’s charity partners this year include AMIkids Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Children in Crisis, Children’s Volunteer Health Network, Emerald Coast Autism Center, Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Food for Thought, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties, Opportunity Inc., Shelter House of Northwest Florida, The Arc of the Emerald Coast, Westonwood Ranch, and Youth Village.

Officials say the Destin Charity Wine Auction is currently ranked fifth among the nation’s top charity wine auctions by Wine Spectator Magazine.

Next year’s festival will be held on April 28-29, 2023.

