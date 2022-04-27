Advertisement

Businesses are adjusting after FPL rates went up

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since Florida Power and Light rates went up earlier this year, people and businesses are adjusting. Earlier this month, Lynn Haven City Commissioners sent out letters to the Florida Public Service Commission, expressing their concerns about this increase.

Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder is also a business owner.

Tinder’s restaurant, ‘Victoria’s Last Bite,’ is located on Florida Avenue. She said her FPL bill has almost tripled in price. Now, Tinder and her employees are adjusting.

“We unplug things, we turn the air conditioner off when we leave at the end of the day,” Tinder said.

Tinder says not only are businesses being impacted, but so are senior citizens.

“Senior citizens live on a very small budget and to have their electric bills double and triple, means they’re going without something to pay for it,” Tinder said.

“We believe that these FPL rate increases were prioritized to increase profits, rather than having a fair and reasonable rate,” Lynn Haven Commissioners said in a letter to the board.

“For a decade, Gulf Power customers have had among the highest bills in the state and FPL customers have had among the lowest. We are focused on bringing Northwest Florida customers into alignment with those lower bills, but it can’t happen overnight,” FPL said in a statement.

FPL officials also said they understand that some customers are experiencing higher power bills.

People can reach out to FPL, to discuss payment extensions or to connect them with programs that provide assistance.

Commissioners are also asking residents to sign a petition against FPL’s rate increase on change.org.

