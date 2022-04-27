Chipola Brain Bowl wins FCSAA State Championship

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipola Brain Bowl team is celebrating a major championship after defeating its long-time rival and leading the state with wins.

Tuesday the team was celebrated at the college for their 2022 FCSAA State Championship. This is the college’s 10th championship win, more than any other Florida community college.

Chipola officials say Taylor Young and Taylor Munroe led the assault in the championship game with 17 total tossups, with Young nailing ten tossups, and Munroe landing seven tossups. Jon Proctor and Jack Connolly also had strong contributions by adding six more tossups between the two of them.

They say the team won all nine of the round-robin games along with the win in the championship game.

