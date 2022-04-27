Advertisement

Chipola Brain Bowl wins FCSAA State Championship

Members of the Chipola College State Champion Brain Bowl team were introduced at a press...
Members of the Chipola College State Champion Brain Bowl team were introduced at a press conference at the college on Tuesday, April 26. Pictured from left, are: Chipola College President, Dr. Sarah Clemmons; Ksenia Riegle; Kaleb Todd; Taylor Munroe; Head Coach, Stan Young; Jon Proctor; Taylor Young; Cheyenne Glass and Assistant Head Coach, Dr. Jennifer Bernatis.(Chipola Photo)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipola Brain Bowl team is celebrating a major championship after defeating its long-time rival and leading the state with wins.

Tuesday the team was celebrated at the college for their 2022 FCSAA State Championship. This is the college’s 10th championship win, more than any other Florida community college.

Chipola officials say Taylor Young and Taylor Munroe led the assault in the championship game with 17 total tossups, with Young nailing ten tossups, and Munroe landing seven tossups. Jon Proctor and Jack Connolly also had strong contributions by adding six more tossups between the two of them.

They say the team won all nine of the round-robin games along with the win in the championship game.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Burr said Kora (pictured) only received one stitch, but is still getting treated for rabies.
Jackson County mom saves toddler from rabid fox attack
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride

Latest News

Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder at her restaurant, "Victoria's Last Bite", on Florida...
Businesses are adjusting after FPL rates went up
On this week's Bay District Schools Segment, we're joined by the Assistant Principal of the Year.
Bay District Schools Assistant Principal of the Year
Katie Bente LIVE from Thunder Beach Spring Rally
The 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction raised more than $3.8 million for local children's...
17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction brings in more than $3.8 million
Eastern indigo snakes were released at The Nature Conservancy's Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines...
The Nature Conservancy releases 26 eastern indigo snakes at Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve