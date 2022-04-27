Jackson County Sheriff’s K9 tracks suspected armed robber back to house

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspected armed robber is behind bars after a K9 with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tracked him back to his home.

Around midnight Tuesday, deputies responded to a call about an armed robbery at a convenience store in Campbellton. Deputies say surveillance video showed the suspect wearing black pants, a black shirt, black tennis shoes, a black backpack, and a grey hoodie hiding his face.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tracking Unit responded to the call. Deputies say the dog was able to establish a track and it led to the home of Shawaun Dortch.

Deputies say Dortch arrived at the home a short time later and began to share details of the robbery. Investigators say he had items used in the robbery as well as items taken from the store.

Dortch was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft.

