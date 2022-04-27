Advertisement

Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization

A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.(Greeley Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges for his involvement in a major drug trafficking organization in 2019.

According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating out of Weld County Colorado took place. The investigation led to the arrests of multiple people, including 49-year-old Luke Braziel.

Braziel, along with other organization members, distributed about 28 pounds of crystal meth and heroin into Weld County, according to police.

During their investigation, authorities said they intercepted 14 pounds of those drugs before they could be bought by people in the community.

Police said Braziel was living at and distributing drugs from a home in Greeley.

With the help of evidence secured by multiple agencies, Braziel was convicted on multiple felony charges.

He was found guilty of 14 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and 2 counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

A sentencing hearing for Braziel has been scheduled for May 23. He faces up to 32 years per count.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started
File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for one Millville family, these pictures are...
NEWSCHANNEL 7 EXCLUSIVE: Local family worked four generations at Panama City Paper Mill
Burr said Kora (pictured) only received one stitch, but is still getting treated for rabies.
Jackson County mom saves toddler from rabid fox attack

Latest News

The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their...
Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
Three people were killed around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy...
Shootings, standoff end with 5 dead, including suspected gunman in Biloxi hotel killings
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
Roughly 30 boards are on display this year at the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center in...
‘Missing Place at the Table’ remembers victims of crime