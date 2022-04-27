Advertisement

Texas teenager arrested in Walton County after a car chase

Texas teenager facing charges in Walton County
Texas teenager facing charges in Walton County(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Approximately 3:19 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol was requested to assist the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWCC) with a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen during a strong-armed robbery in Texas.

The 2006 silver Nissan 4 door was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, just west of exit 70 and as the FWCC Officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle began to flee.

TRCC (Tallahassee Regional Communication Center) contacted the State Trooper, who was in the area, to inform him that an FWC Officer was attempting to stop a stolen vehicle and he was near their location. The State Trooper, initially as backup, joined in, at some point taking the lead of the pursuit.

The vehicle stopped on the shoulder, and both State Trooper and FWCC Officer ordered the driver and the passengers to get out of the vehicle, the driver accelerated away from the officers and continued eastbound on Interstate 10.

Law Enforcement officials told us ... while driving reckless and with total disregard for others, the pursuit continued to mile marker 85 exit ramp for Defuniak Spring. As the driver exited the interstate, he lost control of the car, spinning into the median of US 331 and coming to a stop.

The State Trooper and three other FWC Officers were able to safely take the 3 subjects into custody.

The male, 16-year-old driver, from Houston, Texas, was booked into Walton County Jail for Fleeing and Alluding, Reckless Driving, and Driving Without a License. FWC will also have additional charges of Grand Theft Auto, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, and Driving Without a License.

One passenger is on probation, and currently awaiting an active warrant from the probation officer, for possible arrest. Another passenger is waiting for a family member to pick them up.

All three are juveniles.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Burr said Kora (pictured) only received one stitch, but is still getting treated for rabies.
Jackson County mom saves toddler from rabid fox attack
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson holds a press conference in reference to the arrest of...
Florida sheriff encourages residents to shoot intruders to ‘save taxpayer money’

Latest News

Mosley gets home win over Crestview Tuesday
Mosley gets home win over Crestview Tuesday
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for one Millville family, these pictures are...
NEWSCHANNEL 7 EXCLUSIVE: Local family worked four generations at Panama City Paper Mill
Charter Half-Cent Sales Tax
Charter Half-Cent Sales Tax
Crab Island Takeover
Crab Island Takeover
Paper Mill Family
Paper Mill Family