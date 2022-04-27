Texas teenager arrested in Walton County after a car chase

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Approximately 3:19 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol was requested to assist the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWCC) with a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen during a strong-armed robbery in Texas.

The 2006 silver Nissan 4 door was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, just west of exit 70 and as the FWCC Officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle began to flee.

TRCC (Tallahassee Regional Communication Center) contacted the State Trooper, who was in the area, to inform him that an FWC Officer was attempting to stop a stolen vehicle and he was near their location. The State Trooper, initially as backup, joined in, at some point taking the lead of the pursuit.

The vehicle stopped on the shoulder, and both State Trooper and FWCC Officer ordered the driver and the passengers to get out of the vehicle, the driver accelerated away from the officers and continued eastbound on Interstate 10.

Law Enforcement officials told us ... while driving reckless and with total disregard for others, the pursuit continued to mile marker 85 exit ramp for Defuniak Spring. As the driver exited the interstate, he lost control of the car, spinning into the median of US 331 and coming to a stop.

The State Trooper and three other FWC Officers were able to safely take the 3 subjects into custody.

The male, 16-year-old driver, from Houston, Texas, was booked into Walton County Jail for Fleeing and Alluding, Reckless Driving, and Driving Without a License. FWC will also have additional charges of Grand Theft Auto, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, and Driving Without a License.

One passenger is on probation, and currently awaiting an active warrant from the probation officer, for possible arrest. Another passenger is waiting for a family member to pick them up.

All three are juveniles.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.