This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student is shining both in and outside of the classroom at Rosenwald High School.

Clayton Ranow started this school year in 7th grade, but with help and motivation from the Rosenwald staff, has now recovered enough credits to be in 9th grade.

He is a member of the Dog Pound which is a cleaning crew for the school that helps keep the whole campus clean.

Clayton is also playing in his first season of football at Rutherford High School which he couldn’t be more excited for.

“Football has been a dream of mine since I’ve been able to walk,” Clayton said. “It’s a dream come true that I’m being able to play football right now.”

Clayton thanks his principal, Mr. McQuagge, for his encouragement and trust in making him a better student.

