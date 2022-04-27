Thunder Beach returns to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Can you hear the thunder?

Motorcycle enthusiasts all around are driving down to Panama City Beach.

The 24th Annual Spring Thunder Beach Rally begins Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Frank Brown Park.

They have tons of vendors, bikes all around, and fun events throughout the weekend.

One of those events is the special concert series.

“Saturday is our big one with Kid Rock and Jackyl with special guest Trey Lewis,” Chase Micheal, Owner of Thunder Beach, said. “Friday is Ted Nugent with Struggle Jennings. Thursday is Travis Tritt with the Kentucky Head Hunters. But tonight is a free open to the public concert with Whey Jennings at 6:00 p.m.”

These concerts will be taking place at Frank Brown Park.

The Rally will kick off Wednesday and goes through May 1st.

Tickets are are going fast, with only three-day passes left after the one-day passes sold out.

You can purchase tickets at the door or on the Thunder Beach website.

