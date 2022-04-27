Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will bring slightly less humid and cooler weather to the panhandle for 24-36hrs. Tonight that front moves through and lows will fall into the 50s (inland) and near 60 (coast). Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday w/highs near 80. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. The cool-ish weather lasts into Thursday morning before the humidity and temperatures begin to rise as we head into the weekend. Right now we have low end rain chances in the forecast for the weekend ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

