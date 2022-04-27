Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Slightly cooler air is returning to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will bring slightly less humid and cooler weather to the panhandle for 24-36hrs. Tonight that front moves through and lows will fall into the 50s (inland) and near 60 (coast). Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday w/highs near 80. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. The cool-ish weather lasts into Thursday morning before the humidity and temperatures begin to rise as we head into the weekend. Right now we have low end rain chances in the forecast for the weekend ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started
File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for one Millville family, these pictures are...
NEWSCHANNEL 7 EXCLUSIVE: Local family worked four generations at Panama City Paper Mill
Burr said Kora (pictured) only received one stitch, but is still getting treated for rabies.
Jackson County mom saves toddler from rabid fox attack

Latest News

Warmer and more humid weather is on the way.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's beautiful start.
Wednesday Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says a cold front is heading our way for later today with a rain...
Tuesday Forecast
Expect some rain Tuesday w/drier air returning Wednesday.
Monday Evening Forecast