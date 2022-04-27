Walton County Code Compliance adds new positions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance on Tuesday. The ordinance will allow the Code Compliance Officers to help the Walton County Sheriff’s Office with parking tickets.

“Code officers didn’t have the authority either under state statute or local statutes to write tickets. So we needed some authority to write tickets,” Mike Lynch with Code Compliance said.

The Parking Enforcement Specialist division will start off with two officers. Lynch said they will receive the proper training to be able to do the job.

“We have the vehicles and all the equipment ordered so we should have them operational before too long,” Lynch said.

According to Lynch as long as you are parking legally you will not get a ticket. Just make sure where you park your car there is no sign that says ‘No Parking.’

“If you don’t see any signs, there are no signs up, and you can park in the right of way, you are not going to be receiving a ticket,”Lynch said. “As long as you are not in front of a fire hydrant or parked in violation of another code.”

Lynch also said they will be working with Walton County Public Works to identify areas that might be a safety risk, where no parking signs need to be placed.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.