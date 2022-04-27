Advertisement

WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield. (Source: Vermont State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMONT (Gray News) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser.

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield.

According to Vermont State Police, no one was hurt but the cruiser had a lot of damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was given a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are older buildings in Panama City Beach up to code? Many of them date back to the 1960's and...
PCB inspectors say 4 buildings deemed unsafe, undergoing renovations
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus and van.
School bus crash shuts down a portion of Highway 231
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday morning after a crash involving a Bay County...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with Bay County government truck
Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Economy suffers its worst quarter since the beginning of the pandemic.
US Gross Domestic Product slips amid economic concerns
Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.
American killed fighting in Ukraine war, family members say
FILE - Boxes of KN95 protective masks are stacked together before being distributed to students...
Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US
President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Congress for a $33 billion supplemental funding bill....
Biden seeks billions in Ukraine aid as war continues