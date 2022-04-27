Advertisement

Wear it Wednesday styled by The Closet Bar

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear it Wednesday segment featured The Closet Bar which can be found online here.

Stylist Susan Clancy said clothing, no matter the color or style, can be worn year-round. It’s all about how you accessorize it.

Susan styled Sam in a purple dress with white polka dots. It also had puff sleeves that could be worn on or off the shoulder. The outfit was completed with a silver chain necklace.

Susan styled Jessica in a green long sleeve ankle-length dress. It had small white flower details. The outfit was completed with a gold chain necklace.

Each outfit was also complemented by a hat, something Susan said can complement any outfit.

To hear more from Susan, you can watch the full segments attached to the article.

