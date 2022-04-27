Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper level clouds passing through behind yesterday’s cold front. We’ll have plenty of sunshine heading our way today.

You’ll also notice a cooler feel out the door this morning as temperatures get started largely in the 50s. With the passage of the front we have less humid air in place as well. It should shape up to be a wonderful day ahead with pleasantly warm temperatures. Highs today under mainly sunny skies will gradually warm up to near 80 degrees, if not the low 80s for an hour around 3pm.

We’ll keep this splendid air mass in place through Thursday and Friday as afternoon temperatures gradually warm in more sunshine. Eventually some humidity returns into the weekend and we’ll reintroduce a small afternoon rain chance for areas away from the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a pleasantly less humid feel and light north wind. Highs today reach the low 80s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of sunshine and a less humid finish to the rest of the week!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.