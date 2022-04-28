Collier upping his game with the Indians at 17 years old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In Cam Collier’s sophomore year of high school, he and his family decided to cut his four years at Mount Paran Christian School short.

“My advisor, my mom, my dad, my family, they thought I was ready for the challenge of challenging myself here at Chipola and coming into the Juco ranks,” said Collier.

He reclassified, getting his GED in 2021 and headed to Marianna after Christmas to join the Indians.

“His high school he was at last year, they won the state championship,” said Chipola head baseball coach, Jeff Johnson. “And not many guys at that level are going to pitch to him a lot, so he wasn’t going to be challenged as much, so they wanted him to be challenged, and along with being able to be eligible for the draft this year as well.”

While Collier may be younger than the rest of the Chipola team, he’s no stranger to big league players. His father, Lou Collier, spent eight seasons in the majors.

“He’s really helped me in my whole career,” said Collier. “He’s the reason I am as good as I am and just a mentor, and him just being a father in my life.”

That’s not the only big league influence Collier has had.

“Marquis Grissom and Marvin Freeman, there’s more too, but those two guys really shaped me into the person and player that I am right now,” said Collier. “And they really helped me so much on my way.”

The 6′2″ 210 pound freshman has had a pretty solid season batting .333, with seven homers, and 38 RBI.

“We’re treading in new water here, you know,” said Coach Bozeman. “You don’t see many guys coming out that are juniors in high school playing against collegiate guys. He’s really started coming on the last few weeks and I think really getting comfortable with where he is.”

As the juco post-season sneaks up and the draft looms, Cam sits well on the MLB prospect rankings list at number 20.

“Something that my dad always says that this is probably the closest thing to pro ball that you’ll get,” said Collier. “I feel like this is how we’ve prepared me and the competition and through the mental side.”

He and the Indians finishing out the regular season at Northwest. Next week, they’ll host a best of three opening series as part of the new state tournament format.

