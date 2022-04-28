Driver falls asleep at the wheel, causes roadblock in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver crashed his box truck while driving in Jackson County Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 31-year-old Georgia man was driving east on Interstate 10 when he fell asleep at the wheel.

When he drifted into the grass median, they say he woke up and over-corrected steering back into the road.

Officials say this caused the truck to overturn on its side. The truck came to a stop partially in an eastbound lane and on the grass shoulder.

The driver had minor injuries.

