Holmes County Olympics held in Bonifay

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Bonifay students got outside Thursday to participate in what they call the Holmes County Olympics.

The Holmes County Olympics are put on by Holmes District Schools and volunteers, and this is the seventh year students have been able to participate in the event.

The student-athletes participating are students with disabilities from various Holmes County Schools. They are able to compete in track and field events, and even win medals and trophies.

”Anytime we can celebrate our students, number one, is what we want to do as educators,” Emily McCann, a volunteer, said. “Number two, anytime we can see a student be successful in the classroom and on a sport field, we’re going to do that, and we have some really successful students out here.”

Officials say they hope to continue hosting this event for years to come.

