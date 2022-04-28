Advertisement

Indoor baseball training facility could be coming to PCB

A representative with D-BAT Baseball and Softball Academics was at Thursday’s council meeting to propose a partnership with the city to bring a facility to the beach.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An indoor baseball and softball training center could be coming to Panama City Beach.

A representative with D-BAT Baseball and Softball Academics was at Thursday’s council meeting to propose a partnership with the city to bring a facility to the beach.

D-BAT works to train players of all levels, from little league to the pros.

They have more than 100 facilities across the county and now are looking to build one at Frank Brown Park.

“If it’s a rainy day, they have a place to go and work out and get ready for the next day. And that’s always an issue if you talk to any baseball player or softball player is getting warmed up before a game or before a tournament, you really can’t get where you need to be in 15 minutes before a game,” Russ Ramey, the President of RHR Ventures, said.

D-BAT is looking to build on four of the eight remaining acres of the park. City leaders are asking they see if there’s a way to downsize to roughly two acres.

Once plans are revised, D-BAT representatives said they’ll be back to hopefully negotiate a deal.

