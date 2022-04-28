Advertisement

Latest on the Panama City Beach CRA projects

By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is constantly under construction.

At Thursday’s city council meeting, officials heard the latest updates from Interim CRA Manager Courtney Drummond.

Right now, there are six Community Redevelopment Area projects in the works, with the majority being in the design phases.

Front Beach Road Segment 3 is under construction with a projected end date in December 2023. Front Beach Road Segments 4.1, 4.2, and 4.3 are all in design phases. The Alf Coleman and Powell Adams Roads have completed designs.

Officials said they’re trying to keep up with a quickly growing community. They’re adding in bike lanes, trolleys, landscaping, new roadways, lighting, and more.

“After this construction is complete, I think it will improve pedestrian safety, especially along a corridor that is all beach right. A lot of pedestrians. Everyone wants to travel to and from the beaches. So I think this is all positive for the community,” Drummond said.

CRA officials said they expect to face some challenges because much of the area is older but they said it’s nothing they can’t handle.

City leaders said they’re hoping to see an uptake in construction over the next year.

