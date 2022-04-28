‘Missing Place at the Table’ remembers victims of crime

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center in Panama City is bringing awareness by hosting its annual “Missing Place at the Table” event.

The event was held at the Panama City Mall before Hurricane Michael destroyed it.

“It’s to commemorate them and give them a place at the table for our community to recognize them as not just victims of crime, but actually showing people who they were,” Katie Frewin, the safety and training coordinator at Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, said.

Charlotte Greathouse came up with the idea more than a decade ago after her daughter was murdered.

There’s still a hole that can never be filled regardless of how much time passes.

However, Larry Basford, a state attorney for the 14 Judicial Circuit, said there is a silver lining.

“People come together and make lasting friendships through this,” Basford said. “They’ve either lost a brother, a sister, a mother, a father, or a child, and those are very unique and emotional experiences.”

Basford is also on the board at the center.

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center wants to ensure the public there are resources you can take advantage of before it’s too late.

“We have therapy services for children with verified history of abuse and neglect,” Frewin said. “It could be sexual abuse, physical abuse, exposure to domestic violence, severe maltreatment, witnessing something like that.”

The center recently started a program that’s free for children who qualify.

“We have a new therapy program called PCIT,” Frewin said. “Traditionally we just served victims of crime. It’s free for children between the ages of two and seven and it works on the child and caregiver’s relationship and interaction.”

They also offer a sexual assault program for adults.

