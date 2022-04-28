Advertisement

‘Missing Place at the Table’ remembers victims of crime

By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center in Panama City is bringing awareness by hosting its annual “Missing Place at the Table” event.

The event was held at the Panama City Mall before Hurricane Michael destroyed it.

“It’s to commemorate them and give them a place at the table for our community to recognize them as not just victims of crime, but actually showing people who they were,” Katie Frewin, the safety and training coordinator at Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, said.

Charlotte Greathouse came up with the idea more than a decade ago after her daughter was murdered.

There’s still a hole that can never be filled regardless of how much time passes.

However, Larry Basford, a state attorney for the 14 Judicial Circuit, said there is a silver lining.

“People come together and make lasting friendships through this,” Basford said. “They’ve either lost a brother, a sister, a mother, a father, or a child, and those are very unique and emotional experiences.”

Basford is also on the board at the center.

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center wants to ensure the public there are resources you can take advantage of before it’s too late.

“We have therapy services for children with verified history of abuse and neglect,” Frewin said. “It could be sexual abuse, physical abuse, exposure to domestic violence, severe maltreatment, witnessing something like that.”

The center recently started a program that’s free for children who qualify.

“We have a new therapy program called PCIT,” Frewin said. “Traditionally we just served victims of crime. It’s free for children between the ages of two and seven and it works on the child and caregiver’s relationship and interaction.”

They also offer a sexual assault program for adults.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started
File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for one Millville family, these pictures are...
NEWSCHANNEL 7 EXCLUSIVE: Local family worked four generations at Panama City Paper Mill

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 27th
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 27th
Rams returning many as they get into the spring
Rams returning many as they get into the spring
Are older buildings in Panama City Beach up to code? Many of them date back to the 1960's and...
PCB inspectors say 4 buildings deemed unsafe, undergoing renovations
Building Code Inspections
Building Code Inspections